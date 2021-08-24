Jennifer Lopez's "Glam Barbie" Look Has Reignited My Love of Half-Up Hair

It's been years since I've worn my hair half-up. My go-to hairstyle in elementary school, it somehow went by the wayside during adolescence, never to return again. And while the classic look has never really gone away, I certainly haven't seen it on other people nearly as much as ponytails and loose, fully down styles. It's like we forgot the happy medium that is half-up hair. But sometimes, all it takes is one little moment — or one humongous superstar — to remind us of one of our favorite, underrated, universally flattering beauty looks.