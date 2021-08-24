Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

Jennifer Lopez's "Glam Barbie" Look Has Reignited My Love of Half-Up Hair

By Marci Robi n
Allure
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been years since I've worn my hair half-up. My go-to hairstyle in elementary school, it somehow went by the wayside during adolescence, never to return again. And while the classic look has never really gone away, I certainly haven't seen it on other people nearly as much as ponytails and loose, fully down styles. It's like we forgot the happy medium that is half-up hair. But sometimes, all it takes is one little moment — or one humongous superstar — to remind us of one of our favorite, underrated, universally flattering beauty looks.

www.allure.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Lopez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Hair#Straight Hair#Glam#Barbie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Related
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Alex Rodriguez poses with the car he once gifted Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez sparked a frenzy on Instagram late Wednesday when he posted a photo of himself smiling as he leans on what appears to be the red Porsche he previously gifted to Jennifer Lopez for her 50th birthday. “I’m super down to earth,” he captioned the seemingly extremely pointed photo.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Gabby Sidibe & Fiancé Brandon Frankel Share PDA Moment While She Slays in Blue Floral Dress in Pic

Gabby Sidibe and her fiancé Brandon Frankel looked even more in love after getting engaged. The beautiful couple was seen displaying some affection in a recent snap. Gabby Sidibe is an acclaimed actress who started her acting career in the hit 2009 movie "Precious." Recently, her fiancé Brandon Frankel shared a photo of himself and the star looking more loved-up than ever.
MusicHello Magazine

Kate Hudson dons the most amazing black dress to announce exciting news

Now that Kate Hudson is off vacation mode and completely in the thick of her various endeavors, she gave fans a taste of what she looks like when fully glammed up. The actress appeared in a curve-hugging little black dress that went down to her knees and let her hair down for a fireplace chat opposite Octavia Spencer.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Megan Fox Proves a Cardigan Can Be Sexy

Cardigans may be a staple in your grandpa’s closet, but trendsetters like Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski have proven that buttoned-up knitwear can also be cool, sexy, and youthful—even in the dead of summer. The key to pulling off a summer cardi? Choose a shrunken silhouette, and leave it mostly unbuttoned, paired with summery pieces like shorts or a slip dress. Or, as Megan Fox has just shown, you can style a whole look around a cardi and a color.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Storm Reid Wore A 16 Foot (!!!) Ponytail On The Red Carpet & You Have To See It

Monday night was the world premiere of The Suicide Squad in Los Angeles, and celebs did not disappoint with their red carpet looks. Maybe they’ve been inside for too long and now they’re vaccinated and ready to party. Speaking of partying, Storm Reid wore a ponytail that she swung around like a total pro, making sure all eyes were on her. According to her hairstylist Nai’vasha, it was a whopping 16 feet long! Reid is only 17 years old and she showed her castmates like Margot Robbie how it’s done. She wore a custom two-piece Prada gown with silver grommets that...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Us Weekly

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Go Shopping Amid Serious Marriage Discussions: Photos

Shop ’til you drop. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted indulging in some retail therapy after insiders revealed their serious discussions about getting married. The two were seen holding hands in Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 24, as they went shopping. Lopez, 52, wore her hair in a bun with a black and white houndstooth Tom Ford skirt, black turtleneck tank top and matching black and white sunglasses. She finished the look with mesh black stiletto heels that gave the 5’5 star several inches of height while walking with her 6’4 boyfriend.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Kelly Ripa stuns in a curve-hugging dress we want too

Kelly Ripa is the queen of closet staples, and she proved that further when she hit the Live With Kelly and Ryan stage wearing a gorgeous off-the-shoulder Roland Mouret dress. The fashionista dazzled in the navy blue number as she chatted with her cohost Ryan Seacrest about the day’s hot topics, and paired it with a gold statement necklace.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Lopez marks special family celebration with daughter Emme

Jennifer Lopez has a close-knit family, and over the weekend she marked a special celebration with them. The star's niece Lucie turned 13 and was joined by her famous aunt and cousins as she marked her big day in New York. J-Lo's daughter Emme was among those who attended Lucie's...
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Kiss Outside His Home

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunited after spending his birthday weekend apart, and it clearly felt so good ... they couldn't keep their hands off each other. Ben and Jen shared a long, passionate kiss goodbye at his home in Brentwood Tuesday after spending the day together ... and it looked like she attempted a quick grab at his booty too.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Lady Gaga Fans Will Be Floored When They See the Pop Star's Super Tall Platform Boots

Lady Gaga continued to sport the highest of heels yesterday when she was photographed in New York City wearing Pleaser Shoes’ 8-inch white platform boots. The singer wore a sporty outfit overall, pairing a pastel blue Marc Jacobs bandeau top with the brand’s matching high-waisted bike shorts. She accessorized with Dita sunglasses, Jennifer Fisher gold hoops, and a white Mark Cross micro bag.
RetailPosted by
Teen Vogue

Dua Lipa Wears '90s Style Outfit With Purple Chunky Heels

Dua Lipa is all about bringing the trends of the late ‘90s and early 2000s back, and her latest ensemble has us levitating with inspiration. The star, who is currently on vacation in Albania, showed off her outfit in an Instagram gallery, pairing a set of bright purple square-toed mules featuring a super high chunky heel alongside a black midi skirt with a high slit and a mesh long-sleeved crop top with ties that criss-crossed throughout her midriff. Dua accessorized her ensemble with a handful of rings, earrings, and a thick gold chain ankle bracelet, and kept her beauty look simple, pulling her hair half back and wearing minimal makeup. The look was definitely something we could imagine on the “popular girl” or “cool outsider bad girl” during a party scene in a ‘90s teen movie.

Comments / 0

Community Policy