Knicks, Nets release preseason schedules

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Knicks and Nets released their preseason schedules on Tuesday morning, and Brooklyn opens up with a matchup that many will have circled as a potential NBA Finals clash. The Nets and Lakers will square off on Sunday, Oct. 3 at 3:30 p.m., foreshadowing a marquee matchup that will take place on Christmas Day. Brooklyn then squares off against two fellow Eastern Conference titans in the Bucks and 76ers, hosting Milwaukee on Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. in a preview of its season opener, and visits Philadelphia on Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.

