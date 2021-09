CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Had Stephen King had his druthers in 1979, Pet Sematary would not be a book recognized as part of his extensive canon, let alone a Constant Reader favorite. The author crafted the novel while he was a writer in residence at the University of Maine, and when it was completed and he gave the draft to his wife Tabitha King, they both came to the same opinion: it was too grim to publish. It was put in a drawer and stayed there… for about three years.