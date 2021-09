Angel Olsen, known for her atmospheric work, has adapted the songs of mid-1980s pop instrumentals for an EP that simply amazes. Her ability to create quality work for her fans is undeniable. With a strong, lingering voice, Olsen uses Aisles as a marvel between her longer studio-length albums to truly cement her talents in production. In the long, drawing notes, it is made known that every inch of the EP has been tailored to its sonic aesthetic. In its short length, it is known as a distinct look into its vision. Even in covers, it is remarkable to listen to beyond its original source to see how Olsen revisions these works.