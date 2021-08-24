Cancel
Gary Neville questions WHY Man United are not moving to sign £150m Harry Kane... and insists wantaway Spurs striker can be the 'differentiator' that makes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side title contenders

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGary Neville has questioned why Manchester United are not going all out to sign Harry Kane this summer and says the Tottenham striker would make them title contenders. Kane has told Spurs he wants to leave the club after they failed to win a trophy or qualify for the Champions League last season but Daniel Levy is holding out for a fee of £150m.

