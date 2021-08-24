The Advantages of Raising Your Social Media Following

As we all know, 2020 was the year B2B marketers were forced to rapidly change their strategies. Between events canceling, budget cuts, and uncertainty all around, the most agile of marketers were those best positioned to meet their goals. This led many marketing professionals to refocus on their social media marketing strategy. Social media allows marketers to connect and engage potential customers where they are at: LinkedIn, Twitter, Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, and even some of the younger platforms like TikTok. With a strong social media strategy and the ability to create engaging content, marketers can engage their audience. Asher Asaf Uziel, a prominent Instagram star, has some informative advice on mastering social media and taking your business to the next level.