Laure B. Rondeau – Woonsocket
Laure B. Rondeau, 92, formerly of Front Street, Woonsocket, passed away on August 19, 2021, at Rhode Island Hospital. She was the wife of the late Arthur Leo Rondeau. Born in Manville, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Laurence) Desmarais. Laure was a waitress and hostess at the former New Shanghai Restaurant, and later Chan’s Restaurant for 42 years before retiring in 1990. She was a member of the St. Agatha and St. Joseph Senior Citizens, and Crepeau Court Club.www.valleybreeze.com
