Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Giant rubber ducky takes flight; where will it land next?

Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K68Sr_0bbQcgqB00
Giant Rubber Ducky A giant rubber ducky floats in Belfast Harbor, Tuesday, Aug, 17, 2021, in Belfast, Maine. Harbor Master Katherine Given says it's a mystery who put it there, but that the 25-foot-tall duck doesn't pose a navigational hazard so there's no rush to shoo it away. (New England Cable News/Kenn Tompkins via AP) (Kenn Tompkins)

BELFAST, Maine — (AP) — A 25-foot inflatable duck named Joy disappeared over the weekend, as mysteriously as it arrived, after bringing days of delight to a seaside Maine community.

The rubber ducky was removed from the harbor sometime Saturday, likely because of concerns about Tropical Storm Henri, Belfast Harbor Master Katherine Given was quoted as saying in the Bangor Daily News.

Despite the weather concerns, Given said, people were upset to see the duck leave the harbor.

The duck's arrival in the harbor two weekends ago was, and remains, a mystery. But Given said she received an anonymous letter from someone claiming to be responsible.

“JOY simply is fowl play. In this day in age of such bitter divisiveness in our country, we wanted to put forth a reminder of our commonalities instead of our differences," the letter said. “Nothing embodies childhood more than being in a warm bath with your rubber ducky – the joy of not having a care in the world other than having to remember to wash behind our ears.”

Will the ducky return? That's not known — but the letter alluded to the duck landing somewhere else after Belfast.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Bangor Daily News.

Comments / 0

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
57K+
Followers
67K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ducky#Weather#Ap#The Bangor Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Belfast, MEwabi.tv

Rubber bird is a mystery, but town thinks it’s just ducky

BELFAST, Maine (AP) — The appearance of a giant rubber duck in a Maine harbor is a whimsical whodunit that has defied sleuths. The large yellow waterfowl emblazoned with the word “joy” appeared in Belfast Harbor over the weekend. Harbor Master Katherine Given says it’s a mystery who put it...
Belfast, MEPosted by
I-95 FM

A Mysterious Giant Rubber Ducky Brings Joy To Belfast Harbor

So the question is, who put the big yellow duck in Belfast Harbor?. Why? 'Cause, we'd like to thank them. That's all. Since this past Saturday morning, a giant 25-foot tall rubber ducky has been moored in Belfast Harbor. The ducky is big enough to fit into the Jolly Green Giant's bathtub, and now one seems to mind.
Maine StateBoston Magazine

The World Is in Crisis; A Giant Rubber Duck Is in Maine

From whence has it come at a time like this? And for whom?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. There is a giant inflatable rubber duck in Maine. The duck, as you may have heard, stands some...
Islesboro, MEWGME

Giant rubber duck resurfaces in Islesboro

ISLESBORO (WGME) -- The 25-foot inflatable duck named Joy has reappeared off the Maine coast. The duck had disappeared from Belfast Harbor on Saturday. Giant rubber ducky takes flight; where will it land next?. Tuesday, Joy was spotted in Islesboro. The origins of the duck remain a mystery. Belfast Harbor...
Maine Stateinsideedition.com

How a Giant Rubber Ducky Wound Up in Popular Maine Harbor Is a Joyous Mystery

The folks in a Maine town have been stumped by how a 25-foot inflatable yellow rubber ducky wound up in the Belfast Harbor. No one really knows where the duck came from or who anchored it in the harbor, but what everyone would agree on is that the mysterious duck is bringing lots of happiness to the locals and tourists in the coastal community.
AnimalsPosted by
Big Country 96.9

No More Joy In Belfast Harbor; The Big Rubber Duck Is Gone

Awwwww man, say it ain't so. All good things must come to an end, I suppose. But the BDN reported last night that the giant rubber duck with the word "JOY" written across its belly in the middle of Belfast Bay..... is gone. Just like that. In the same way that it just mysteriously appeared, it has now disappeared.
Animalshotradiomaine.com

(Local) Rubber Ducky Takeover

A GIANT rubber ducky was spotted in the harbor with “JOY” written across it. You seriously can’t miss this thing. The Belfast harbormaster first saw the duck on Saturday. Since then, locals and tourists have been stopping off to admire the jumbo bath toy. Is JOY the name of a...
Animalsmiamivalleytoday.com

Rubber ducky, you’re the one

Bob Graeser wrangles the first-place duck in Saturday’s annual Rockin’ River Duck Drop sponsored by Mainstreet Piqua. The annual fundraiser saw more than 1,800 ducks participate. This year’s fastest duck was purchased by French Oil. Second place went to a duck purchased by Mike and Pam Brookhart. Third place was Nancy Luce’s duck. For a complete list of this year’s winning ducks, please visit www.mainstreetpiqua.com.
Louisville, KYFranklin Favorite

Taking Flight

A young south Logan owl had a second chance at life recently when a few caring people took the time to help after a farming accident almost claimed it. On Tuesday, Aug. 24th, Mac, named after the McCuddy Homestead off of Boars Road, was released into the wild after spending close to three months getting well from surgery at Raptor Rehab of Kentucky in Louisville. Mac suffered a severe injury at the farm of Adam and Becky Scales when he was found on the ground after a shed was moved.
Animalsabc27.com

Rubber Duckie Race for The Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development

The annual Rubber Duckie Race for the Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development is supported by ReBath. This fundraising event features fun, games, food, and of course thousands of rubber duckies racing down the river. We learned more about the event from Jon Witmer from ReBath and a Leah, a parent of Elle, a Schreiber Center child.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

'Fully vaccinated' Southwest flight attendant, 36, dies from COVID-19 nearly two months after testing positive following trip to Hawaii, family say

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant has died from COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated, according to his mother and best friend. Maurice 'Reggie' Shepperson, 36, died at Henderson Hospital in Las Vegas on Tuesday, nearly two months after he tested positive for the virus following a work trip to Hawaii. He...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID kills entire anti-vaxxer family

43-year-old Francis Goncalves from Cardiff suffered the heartbreaking triple loss of his anti-vaxxer mother, father and brother all in the span of a week. The three family members, who were based in Portugal, reportedly shared a meal together in which they infected each other before ultimately succumbing to the virus. The three were also heavily against receiving the coronavirus vaccine claiming that it was just a scheme for the government to control its citizens. Goncalves said:
Verona, WIunifiednewsgroup.com

Verona boy reels in rare foot-long goldfish

Oh, carp -- someone set a goldfish loose in a body of water they weren't supposed to. Cash Geiger caught a foot-long goldfish while fishing at the Fireman's Park pond in August, an email from his father Jason to the Press said. Goldfish, classified as carassius auratus and in the same family as koi fish, are considered a restricted invasive species in Wisconsin, the state Department of Natural Resources' website states.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

5 Places to Avoid Right Now Due to Delta

The surging Delta variant of the coronavirus has disrupted the plans many of us had for a relatively carefree summer. Now masks are back, and plans are changing. But what does that mean, exactly? If you want to be as safe as possible, what places should you avoid because of Delta? Here's the latest advice the experts are giving. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Aerospace & DefenseTODAY.com

Researchers reveal key discovery in Bermuda Triangle: Wreckage 'has a story to tell'

It's a mystery that has endured for 76 years in a fabled area that many sailors and aviators have long said contains supernatural forces we don't understand. On Dec. 5, 1945, 14 airmen flying five World War II torpedo bombers called Avengers took off from Naval Air Station Fort Lauderdale on a routine training mission over the Bermuda Triangle and were never seen again. The U.S. Navy even sent a Martin Mariner search plane out at the time to find the missing aircraft, and that plane and it's crew of 13 also disappeared.

Comments / 0

Community Policy