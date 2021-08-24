Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

What You Need to Know About Prodromal Schizophrenia

By Editorial Process
verywellhealth.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchizophrenia is a mental illness that affects a person’s ways of thinking, behaving, and feeling. While the hallmark symptoms include hallucinations and disconnecting from reality, it can take years for these more advanced symptoms to appear. Before them comes the prodromal schizophrenia stage, or the earliest stage of brain degeneration...

www.verywellhealth.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Disorders#Schizophrenia#Prodrome#Heredity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Homelessverywellhealth.com

How to Help Someone With Schizophrenia

If you know someone living with schizophrenia, you’ve likely already tried being as helpful and supportive as possible. But staying supportive is easier when you’re aware of what’s going on (even if the person you love isn’t). This article will offer tips to have a healthier relationship with your loved...
Mental HealthMedical News Today

What to know about anxiety rash

Anxiety can increase the release of certain chemicals in the body which then produce physical reactions. This can lead to an itchy skin rash or hives, which may occur anywhere on the body. Learning to manage anxiety can help to treat and prevent anxiety rash. An anxiety rash may appear...
Diseases & Treatmentsverywellhealth.com

Macrocytosis: What You Need to Know

Macrocytosis is a condition in which the red blood cells (RBCs) are larger than normal but not functioning as they should. It can cause fatigue, and sometimes there are other symptoms related to underlying causes of macrocytosis. This condition usually is caused by low vitamin B12 or folate levels, and...
HealthMedicineNet.com

Blood Test Spots Biological Markers for Schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is a debilitating disease that can make navigating daily life a massive challenge, but a new blood test could flag it in its early stages, researchers say. Their analysis of blood samples identified epigenetic markers — part of your DNA — that differ between people with schizophrenia and those without the mental health disorder.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

5 Things You Should Know About Antidepressants and College

Antidepressant use among college students has doubled in the last decade. Parents who have concerns about their child's response to an antidepressant should encourage their child to notify their psychiatric provider. Parents can support their children on antidepressants and encourage their children to seek additional forms of help like therapy...
Kidsnewfolks.com

What you need to know about social emotional development for toddlers

Social and emotional development for toddlers — or the experiences, expressions, and management of a child’s own feelings and emotions — begins as early as 6 months of age in some cases. At that stage of their lives, our children can begin to recognize familiar and frequent members of their families, helping them form bonds and set the pace for interacting with others, including what to expect from them. Babies begin to learn at a very early age and from their environmental surroundings.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

What to know about episodic migraine

Migraine is a debilitating neurological condition that commonly causes extremely painful headaches. People can have chronic or episodic migraine. People with episodic migraine have headaches with migraine symptoms between. . People with chronic migraine have headaches with migraine symptoms on 15 or more days per month, for 3 or more...
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Marijuana After 50

The statistics are surprising: More and more older people are smoking pot, that drug stereotypically associated with disaffected youth. A 2018 review of studies found that the greatest increase in American marijuana use was in people over 50. And according to a study published in the International Journal of Drug Policy, marijuana use in people over 65 increased by 75 percent between 2015 and 2018. Those studies also indicate that older people consider marijuana use relatively harmless. But pot can affect people over 50 differently than younger people, sometimes in unexpected ways. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Mental HealthPosted by
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out what it is, read on for these 5 key points, including the one thing you might forget that's a major sign. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

The Emotional Sign That You Have A High IQ

How high intelligence could have a mental cost for some. Disorders of mood could be the price some people pay for high intelligence, research finds. Psychologists have found that higher childhood IQ is linked to features of bipolar disorder in young adulthood. The research adds fuel to the debate over...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

5 Signs You May Have Multiple Sclerosis, Like Christina Applegate

Actress Christina Applegate, of Dead to Me, has announced she has multiple sclerosis. "Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It's been a strange journey," the Anchorman star wrote. "But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a–hole blocks it." She continued: "As one of my friends that has MS said 'we wake up and take the indicated action'. And that's what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo."
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

This Could Be Your First Sign of Dementia Years Before Diagnosis, Study Says

Dementia may be all too common in old age, but that doesn't mean it's part of normal aging. To the contrary, experts say that when it comes to cognitive impairment, the goal is to spot it early and to act fast using a combination of medication, therapies, lifestyle changes, and more. However, for many dementia patients that opportunity has come and gone—and the statistics are likely to become more grim over time. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that over five million Americans suffered from dementia in 2014, the organization projects that over 14 million will suffer from its symptoms by 2060 as the population over 65 continues to increase.
Baltimore, MDeatthis.com

I'm A Doctor And Warn You Never Take This Supplement

Kathryn Boling, MD, a family medicine doctor with Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, doesn't automatically tell her patients to avoid nutritional supplements. "I'm a supplement taker myself," she says—specifically stinging nettle for allergies and vitamin D as an immunity booster. "But I am careful about what I'm recommending, depending on the person and what's going on with them." Boling adds that there are a few vitamins and supplements that you should never take, or should only take with caution, because of serious health risks or potential drug interactions. Read on to hear about 5 of them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Healthspring.org.uk

The Simple Sign That Your Brain Is Healthy

The study used data from 475,397 people in the UK. A strong handgrip is a simple sign that your brain is healthy, new research finds. The study of almost half a million people found that stronger people — as measured by grip strength — performed better on tests of reaction speed, memory and logical problem solving.
Mental HealthPosted by
Benzinga

Can Marijuana Worsen A Mental Illness?

This article by Maria Loreto was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Studies show a connection between mental illness and marijuana use, but it’s one that’s complex. The use of marijuana has many scientifically proven health benefits. These can be as simple as helping users...
CancerPosted by
EatThis

Warning Signs You're Getting Cancer, According to Doctors

The dreaded "C" word is something no one wants to hear their doctor say. While cancer is terrifying, it's crucial to catch this disease early to increase chances of survival and stop the growth or spread in its tracks. Learning about a few signs that you've developed cancer is one way to be proactive about catching this disease early. Review these 8 signs you have cancer so you can take them seriously and catch this dreaded disease early. As for our current pandemic: Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy