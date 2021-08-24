Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Denmark Captain Simon Kjaer and medical staff to be honoured with the 2021 UEFA President's Award

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenmark captain Simon Kjaer and the medical staff who helped save Christian Eriksen's life at Euro 2020 are to receive the 2021 UEFA President's Award. Eriksen collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's opening match of the European Championship against Finland earlier this summer, but the quick reactions of Kjaer, and then the medics, managed to resuscitate him on the pitch.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Eriksen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medics#Cpr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
UEFA
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerYardbarker

Kjaer reveals Milan’s aspirations for the season and definitively answers captaincy question

AC Milan defender Simon Kjaer has denounced any idea that he has aspirations of becoming the club captain, as he reflected on the summer he has had. La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanLive) wrote recently how Kjaer became a protagonist for what he did during the frightening moments after Eriksen collapsed, which gave rise to the hashtag #KjaerCapitano that could now become a reality.
UEFAgoal.com

'Kjaer was totally out of it' - Eriksen collapse should force UEFA protocol changes says Finland keeper Hradecky

The Finnish No 1 has questioned the governing body's handling of the incident, which saw the Inter midfielder stop breathing on the pitch. Christian Eriksen's collapse at Euro 2020 should force UEFA protocol change, according to Finland goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, who says that "everyone saw" Denmark captain Simon Kjaer "was totally out of it" after tending to his fallen team-mate.
UEFAchatsports.com

Medics Who Saved Christian Eriksen's Life in June to Receive UEFA President's Award

The medical staff who saved Christian Eriksen's life after the Danish midfielder collapsed at the Euro 2020 tournament in June are being honored with the UEFA President's Award, the governing body announced Tuesday. "This year, the President's Award transcends football," UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said in a statement. "It serves...
UEFAWorld Soccer Talk

Eriksen saviours honoured by UEFA

Paris (AFP) – The people who saved the life of Denmark’s Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest during the opening match of Euro 2020, received the UEFA President’s Award on Tuesday, the awarding body announced. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin described the nine recipients, who include Denmark captain Simon Kjaer,...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Spain travel rules: Which Covid tests do I need to visit?

There was a collective sigh of relief on 4 August, after it transpired that Spain would remain on the amber list for travel in the government’s latest traffic light reshuffle. Fears had been stoked that the country might join France in the special “amber plus” category, necessitating returning travellers to...
UEFAYardbarker

Messi, Mbappe and Donnarumma Finished in the Top 10 for the 2020/21 UEFA Men’s Player of the Year Award

Paris Saint-Germain talents Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Gianluigi Donnarumma rounded out in the top 10 for 2020/21 UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award. Both Messi and Mbappe had standout campaigns in all competitions last season. Messi (La Liga) and Mbappe (Ligue 1) won the top goal-scorer award in their respective leagues and they each had impressive performances along the way in UEFA Champions League play.
Public Healthftnnews.com

Germany Places USA, Turkey, Israel as COVID High-Risk Countries

The German government has placed the United States, Turkey, and Israel as high-risk countries. Montenegro and Vietnam are also affected by the upgrade. Portugal has been downgraded and is no longer a high-risk area, with the exception of Lisbon and the Algarve, according to the FUNKE media group that reported citing government sources.
Lifestylelonelyplanet.com

Switzerland visa requirements

Culture-crammed cities and sky-high drives, terraced vines and turreted medieval castles, glacier-frosted mountains and one ravishing Alpine view after the next – Switzerland packs a whole lot into a little land. Enjoying everything Switzerland has to offer is the easy part, but figuring out the country’s entry requirements can, in...
UEFAPosted by
CityXtra

Man City Duo Nominated for Top UEFA Awards

The duo enjoyed a stellar campaign at the Etihad Stadium as City kicked off from a shaky start to the previous season by securing their fifth Premier League title and Carabao Cup glory. De Bruyne was named as the PFA Player's Player of the Year for the second year running...
UEFAchatsports.com

Barcelona trio shortlisted for UEFA Women’s Player of the Year Award

FC Barcelona Femení, Lieke Martens, Jennifer Hermoso, Barcelona, Alexia Putellas, The Sporting News Player of the Year Award, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Women's Player of the Year Award, UEFA Women's Champions League, 2009–10 UEFA Champions League group stage. Barcelona trio Alexia Putellas, Lieke Martens and Jenni Hermoso have all been...
WorldBirmingham Star

Extremely honoured to be nominated for FIH award: Sharmila

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): The Indian women's hockey team made history when they achieved their best-ever result (fourth place) at the Olympic Games in Tokyo earlier this month and one of the players who played a crucial role in India's excellent outing at the Games was young forward Sharmila Devi. For her incredible efforts at the Tokyo Olympics, Sharmila Devi has been nominated for the FIH Women's Rising Star of the Year Award 2019-2020.
ProtestsPosted by
AFP

Anti-vaccine demos in France for sixth weekend

Tens of thousands of people demonstrated in the streets of France again on Saturday against the government's Covid-19 vaccination policies amid concern from rights groups about anti-Semitic sentiment in the protest movement. Saturday's marches were called for the sixth weekend in a row to denounce a "health pass" system announced by President Emmanuel Macron that they say unfairly restricts the rights of the unvaccinated. The Ministry of the Interior put the number of people turning out at around 175,000 at 220 demonstrations nationwide, including 14,700 in Paris, as of 1900 GMT. Under the new pass system, introduced progressively since mid-July, anyone wishing to enter a restaurant, theatre, cinema, long-distance train, or large shopping centre must show proof of vaccination or a negative test.

Comments / 0

Community Policy