Denmark Captain Simon Kjaer and medical staff to be honoured with the 2021 UEFA President's Award
Denmark captain Simon Kjaer and the medical staff who helped save Christian Eriksen's life at Euro 2020 are to receive the 2021 UEFA President's Award. Eriksen collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's opening match of the European Championship against Finland earlier this summer, but the quick reactions of Kjaer, and then the medics, managed to resuscitate him on the pitch.www.chatsports.com
