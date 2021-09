Andreas Pereira is closing in on another loan move away from Manchester United, with the midfielder expected to join Flamengo.United are finalising a season-long deal with the Rio de Janeiro-based club which will see Pereira leave on a temporary basis for the fourth time in his Old Trafford career.The Belgium-born Brazil international spent last season at Lazio and was unlikely to earn regular first team football at United this season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer presiding over a bloated squad.Pereira was an unused substitute in United’s 5-1 win over Leeds on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season and...