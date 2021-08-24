Cancel
Boulder, CO

Caribou shares new song/video “You Can Do It”

By Jordan Darville
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDan Snaith returned to his Caribou alias last year with Suddenly, an album of euphoric club jams released in a year when there were no sweaty, shoulder-to-shoulder spaces to properly enjoy them in. That will change later this year when Caribou will embark on a big North American tour (see dates below). If you're attending one or more of the shows, there's a chance you may hear Caribou's new one-off single "You Can Do It," out today. It's an efficient, almost literal distillation of Suddenly's mood with the titular mantra repeated over and over across boundless fields of euphoric synths. Adding to the vibes is the cast of dogs in the song's music video who chase after frisbees with adorable determination. Throw the song into your workout playlist, then check out Caribou's tour dates below.

