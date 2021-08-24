Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Montana coronavirus report

By MTFP Staff
Posted by 
Montana Free Press
Montana Free Press
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As of Tuesday, Aug. 24, the state reports that 931,617 doses of vaccine have been administered in Montana, and 457,505 Montanans — 50% of the eligible population — have been fully immunized. The state has reported a cumulative total of 123,674 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 720 new cases since the most recent report, 3,899 active cases, and 118,007 people considered recovered. State officials also report that 6,201 of the cases have resulted in hospitalizations, with 239 patients currently hospitalized. There have been 1,768 Montana deaths attributed to the disease. The state does not update COVID statistics on Saturday or Sunday. The state’s official dashboard is here, and more information on the numbers reported by the state is here.

montanafreepress.org

Comments / 0

Montana Free Press

Montana Free Press

Helena, MT
280
Followers
724
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

Montana Free Press is an independent, nonprofit source for in-depth local news, information, and analysis. We work independently and in collaboration with other news outlets around Montana to produce meaningful news stories that have an impact on the lives and livelihoods of local communities.

 https://montanafreepress.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Health
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montanans#State#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Montana StatePosted by
Montana Free Press

How Montana schools want to spend their COVID cash

Over the past month, a string of developments and deadlines have begun to offer a clearer picture of how Montana’s public school system will make use of hundreds of millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funding for K-12 education. Perhaps the biggest news was the U.S. Department of Education’s...
Helena, MTPosted by
Montana Free Press

‘Please don’t do this to the people that depend on this.’

HELENA — Some Montana Medicaid recipients are pushing back against plans to end 12-month continuous coverage for certain people enrolled in public health insurance programs as the state’s public comment period on the new policy draws to a close. If successful, the change would likely alter two Medicaid programs in Montana in significant ways, both for enrollees who rely on the state for health care coverage and for officials tasked with operating the new system.
Montana StatePosted by
Montana Free Press

Montana’s stake in the infrastructure plan

Earlier this month, the U.S. Senate approved a $1.2 trillion spending plan aimed at addressing critical national infrastructure needs. The bill is poised to inject billions of dollars into Montana’s highways, bridges, water systems and broadband, and the fate of that funding now rests with the U.S. House of Representatives, which began debating the proposal’s path this week.
Montana StatePosted by
Montana Free Press

Montana schools struggle to find compromise in preparation for another COVID fall

HAMILTON — Roughly a quarter of the 50 or so people gathered in the Hamilton High School Performing Arts Center Tuesday night wore face masks. Snickers and muttered rejoinders rose from the crowd as parents, grandparents and teachers stepped to the microphone to offer the district’s board of trustees their thoughts on a mandatory indoor masking policy for K-5 students outside their assigned classrooms. Board Chair Patrick Hanley tried to maintain an atmosphere of civility, quelling shouts and cheers with a raised hand, but the board’s proposed approach to COVID-19 this fall has stirred passions in the Bitterroot Valley community that aren’t easily quieted.
HobbiesPosted by
Montana Free Press

Trout in trouble

On July 12, Florence-based fly-fishing outfitter Jay Dixon took a look at the forecast calling for several days of near triple-digit heat and decided to temporarily close his business during one of the busiest times of the year in what was shaping up to be his busiest season in his 30 years in the business.
Virginia City, MTPosted by
Montana Free Press

Have vaccine, will travel

VIRGINIA CITY — While many businesses in this southwestern Montana “ghost town” reel in tourists with its mining and Wild West vigilante past, one businessman arrived offering a modern product: COVID-19 vaccines. Kyle Austin, a traveling pharmacist, set up his mobile clinic in Virginia City on a recent Saturday, the...
Missoula, MTPosted by
Montana Free Press

Missoulians mourn Brendon Galbreath

MISSOULA — About a hundred people gathered at Sacajawea Park Thursday afternoon to grieve the death of Brendon Galbreath, 21, and demand transparency from law enforcement agencies that released few details about his death last week. “What we don’t know is what happened,” said Zuri Moreno, a community organizer in...
Montana StatePosted by
Montana Free Press

Montana’s home health care shortage

Over the past 28 years, Delphine Camarillo has assisted dozens of people in the Billings area with some of the most routine aspects of their daily lives. She’s done laundry, shopped for groceries, taken out garbage and reminded clients to take their medications. Occasionally those clients have family or friends who pitch in, but often Camarillo is their primary avenue to an independent life in their home community.
Missoula, MTPosted by
Montana Free Press

DOJ investigators say Galbreath’s death likely self-inflicted

After days of confusion and minimal statements from law enforcement, state investigators have initially attributed the death of 21-year-old Brendon Galbreath to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Missoula Police Department Chief Jaeson White said Galbreath’s family, who transported his body on Sunday to his hometown of Browning, had been notified of...
PoliticsPosted by
Montana Free Press

Census releases detailed 2020 counts — with an asterisk

The U.S. Census Bureau released detailed statistics Thursday on the 2020 populations and racial compositions of Montana counties, cities, towns and neighborhoods, providing a once-in-a-decade look at demographic change across the state, and also handing the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission the block-by-block data it will use to define the state’s two U.S. House Districts.
PoliticsPosted by
Montana Free Press

Does Greg Gianforte have a plan for climate change?

Between an expansive drought bringing rivers and soil moisture to alarmingly low levels, a series of heat waves that have set scores of temperature records across the region, and a fast and furious start to a wildfire season that’s obscured many Montana horizons behind a haze of smoke, this summer has announced itself as a tipping point for conversations on climate change.
Helena, MTPosted by
Montana Free Press

Campuses prep for another COVID fall

With the start of the fall semester only weeks away and COVID-19 case counts on the rise, college campuses across Montana are once again rolling out plans to prevent the spread of the virus. Face masks continue to be the predominant strategy employed by campus officials, along with robust testing...
Helena, MTPosted by
Montana Free Press

State health department reorganizes top staff

HELENA — Montana’s largest state agency, which is responsible for foster care and Child Protective Services, Medicaid and other social welfare programs, is undergoing a substantial reorganization under Director Adam Meier. The reshuffling of long-term employees in a department of approximately 3,000 staffers involves changes in title and the creation...
Gallatin County, MTPosted by
Montana Free Press

In a community with an abundance of wealth, mental health options still scarce

In June, the median price for a single-family home in Gallatin County was $702,000, an increase of nearly 54% from the previous year. According to census data from 2019, nearly 21% of the county’s households made between $100,000 and $149,000 in the preceding 12 months, 6.5% higher than the statewide figure. The county’s population is now approaching 120,000 residents, making it one of the fastest-growing regions in the state.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Montana Free Press

Making the case for public pre-K

A little more than three months ago, Sen. Shannon O’Brien, D-Missoula, made the latest legislative pitch for publicly funded preschool in Montana. Echoing a pair of early childhood education advocates who testified earlier in the session, she noted on the Senate floor that the state is one of only six that doesn’t offer such an option. Her proposed solution, hashed out by lawmakers between the 2019 and 2021 sessions, was to give school districts the option — and, if they chose, the funding — to establish free pre-K programs for students ages 3 to 5.

Comments / 0

Community Policy