Montana coronavirus report

As of Tuesday, Aug. 24, the state reports that 931,617 doses of vaccine have been administered in Montana, and 457,505 Montanans — 50% of the eligible population — have been fully immunized. The state has reported a cumulative total of 123,674 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 720 new cases since the most recent report, 3,899 active cases, and 118,007 people considered recovered. State officials also report that 6,201 of the cases have resulted in hospitalizations, with 239 patients currently hospitalized. There have been 1,768 Montana deaths attributed to the disease. The state does not update COVID statistics on Saturday or Sunday. The state’s official dashboard is here, and more information on the numbers reported by the state is here.