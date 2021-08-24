The 4 Most Outrageous Storylines from the Vikings Offseason
The Minnesota Vikings hired a new offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak, early this year. The team also added Ryan Ficken as special teams coordinator and Keenan McCardell as wide receivers coach. Then, general manager Rick Spielman signed a litany of defensive free agents to shore up depth, culminating in Everson Griffen’s reunion with the team on Monday. The NFL draft was highlighted by the selections of Christian Darrisaw, Wyatt Davis, and Kellen Mond. Spielman also navigated Danielle Hunter’s alleged disgruntlement, convincing the Vikings pass rusher to remain with the franchise for 2021 and reevaluate his contract next spring.vikingsterritory.com
