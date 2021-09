Elliot Page was honored with Outfest’s Achievement Award during the LGBTQ film festival’s closing night gala on Sunday, appearing via video message while in production in Toronto. Page, who has not yet made a major in-person appearance since coming out as transgender in December, praised the festival for creating, “an incalculable amount of positive change and transformation in this world. I don’t know that I’d be sitting here without the work that you’ve done and continue to do and the space and the platform you’ve created for so many voices and stories to get out there and to reach people.” Reflecting on...