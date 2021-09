Hedge fund manager John Paulson made $20 billion predicting the downfall of the US housing market in 2008. Now, he’s predicting cryptocurrencies will “go to zero.”. “Cryptocurrencies, regardless of where they’re trading today, will eventually prove to be worthless,” Paulson told Bloomberg in an interview. “Once the exuberance wears off, or liquidity dries up, they will go to zero. I wouldn’t recommend anyone invest in cryptocurrencies.”