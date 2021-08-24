Thanks to all who responded on the generator question I asked.

.in the thread. This is not something I had done any kind of deep dive into, but was going primarily on my recollection of the info available when my boys were first offered this several years back as teens.. About which my recollection is that the recommendation was something along the lines of: "This is the data and risk profile for the girls and, well we think it would be a good idea for the boys, too." As a result of which there were not a few parents who, like ourselves, were like: "thanks but no thanks"... and even some people who were NOT, like me, notorious government and big pharma skeptics but who were nonetheless still inclined to see it as some kind of corporate vaccine/drug profit initiative. At any rate, there was no way or near the level of granularity and defined risk with regard to the data there seems to be now.