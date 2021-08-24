Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Thanks to all who responded on the generator question I asked.

By TheManUpstairs Joined:
sportswar.com
 7 days ago

Turns out the price I was quoted is SLIGHTLY high, but not outrageous, and I suspect we're going ahead on that.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Generator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
sportswar.com

That's the question everyone is asking ...

Including the folks on our organization. And if we had Bagram we could have easily secured all of it and prevented/reduced what is going on now with the Afghani citizens crowding the airport and complicating matters. Inexcusable and embarrassing incompetence that is already costing lives and surely will cost many more.
Educationsportswar.com

I guess the reason I asked the question is because I am not sure

Which would be considered the "root cause" and which would be considered the "symptom." Why try to treat the symptom if the treatment never addresses the root cause?. Now if the courts end up breaking the relationship between NIL and compensation, then the schools will have a whole other host of problems on its hands.
Huron County, OHNorwalk Reflector

Thanks to all who helped with the new Feichtner Memorial Building

We would like to thank all of the buyers who purchased Nash and Owen's feeder calf at the Huron County Fair. Your kindness and gratitude means so much to our family. Thanks to each of you who made a bid, we are off to a great start in building the future of of our great fair with the John T. Feichtner Memorial Building.
Virginia Statesportswar.com

Can't believe they did something right for once

TBF we were on that same page last week within the top 6 splashes. -- jdubforwahoowa 09/01/2021 08:38AM. 8,000 new cases reported yesterday...umm...no, less than half of that ** -- HOOfan_1 09/01/2021 08:26AM. The only time Virginia reported 8,000 or more cases in a day was at the -- HOOfan_1...
sportswar.com

I'm late to this party as well. Can you set it thru notifications?

Mine is set for all calls to come through in the (heaven forbid) case -- Smeds 09/01/2021 10:29AM. She was upset that she couldn't talk to you while you were being swept -- QBSacker 09/01/2021 09:23AM. It's the burner cellphone number you give to the really hot women ** --...
Kidssportswar.com

Want to say thanks for some of the more thoughtful and informative answers

.in the thread. This is not something I had done any kind of deep dive into, but was going primarily on my recollection of the info available when my boys were first offered this several years back as teens.. About which my recollection is that the recommendation was something along the lines of: "This is the data and risk profile for the girls and, well we think it would be a good idea for the boys, too." As a result of which there were not a few parents who, like ourselves, were like: "thanks but no thanks"... and even some people who were NOT, like me, notorious government and big pharma skeptics but who were nonetheless still inclined to see it as some kind of corporate vaccine/drug profit initiative. At any rate, there was no way or near the level of granularity and defined risk with regard to the data there seems to be now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy