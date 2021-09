At-large City Councilmember Marikay Abuzuaiter has made it official with an announcement that she will be running for reelection in 2022. It’s no surprise. Abuzuaiter has not been shy about saying that she intended to run for reelection, but the announcement on Wednesday, Aug. 25 makes her intention official. It is still unknown when filing for the 2022 City Council election will open because it could vary depending on when the City Council completes the redistricting process.