While it might seem unusual these days, the idea of one person developing a video game by themselves is nothing new. In fact, the first video game of all time, a simulation of the board game draughts, was created by the computer scientist Christopher Strachey working alone in his spare time. Nor is it uncommon for such titles to receive commercial success; two of the best-selling video games of all time – Minecraft and Tetris – both owe their existence to a single creator. Solo video game development is a practice that has a long history.