MOORHEAD — Students are once again masking up at Minnesota State University Moorhead as the fall semester begins amid a surge in new COVID-19 cases across the country. "I'm feeling optimistic. It seems like campus is a little bit more alive," said MSUM Student Body President Jess Mueller. "Again, I'm excited to see a lot more in person classes and in person activities. I have my first in person class today in, like, two years."