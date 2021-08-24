Inside Duff Goldman's Long History Of Charity Work

Duff Goldman sure knows how to entertain his fans. One of his most popular shows, "Ace of Cakes" was on air until 2011. For Goldman, it was one of the most authentic projects that he's ever been a part of. He told Mashed in an exclusive interview that everything was alien to him and his team members at that point. This made for incredible entertainment. Goldman said, "People got to watch us figure out how to run a business, how to decorate a cake, how to deliver a cake, how to make a TV show." What a treat (in more ways than one)!