The Shelby County Health Department announced for the period of August 23rd – August 29th eighty-two county residents tested positive for Covid-19. A male in his 50s whom had tested positive for Covid-19 has died. State metrics reported for the week end August 21, 2021, has Shelby County’s seven day rolling average for positivity increased to 8.8% from the previous week of 8.1%. Weekly positive rates per 100,000 population increased to a warning level of 610 per 100K significantly above the state’s target rate of 50 per 100K. Shelby County now has two thousand, five hundred and fifty-three (2553) confirmed residents that have tested positive for Covid-19. For individuals ages 18 and older, contact the health department at 217/774-9555 to schedule an appointment to receive the two dose Moderna vaccine or Johnson & Johnson one dose vaccine.