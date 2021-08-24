Cancel
NFL

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions TE T.J. Hockenson expected to be ready by Week 1 despite injury

detroitlions.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit Lions GM Brad Holmes may have discovered a gem in undrafted cornerback A.J. Parker (Subscription Required) Detroit Lions observations: T.J. Hockenson headed for big 2021 season (Subscription Required) Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press. August 23, 2021. Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press. August 23, 2021. Detroit Lions' Jeff...

www.detroitlions.com

NFLThe Oakland Press

Lions are counting on big things from tight end T.J. Hockenson

Tight end T.J. Hockenson should become the focal point of the Detroit Lions’ passing attack in 2021. The third-year tight end is poised to pick up where he left off from last season, and if all goes according to plan, Hockenson is set to become one of the game’s most productive offensive weapons.
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson provides health update after wearing red no-contact jersey

The Detroit Lions are expecting big things from tight end T.J. Hockenson in 2021, and you can bet they’re protecting their investment. Hockenson was seen donning a red no-contact jersey during today’s practice as he continues to deal with an unknown injury. However, the good news is that he expects to be ready in time for Detroit’s regular season Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on September 12.
NFL247Sports

Detroit Lions: T.J. Hockenson 'will be OK' after shoulder injury

Detroit Lions Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson could be ready to take the NFL by storm in 2021, but he has not participated in preseason so far while battling a shoulder injury. Coach Dan Campbell said on Tuesday that Hockenson suffered an injury to his AC joint, which has limited his ability to get reps in advance of Detroit's regular-season opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 12.
NFLCBS Sports

T.J. Hockeson Fantasy Football 2021: Changes in ADP, mock draft tracker, offseason updates for Lions tight end

T.J. Hockenson finished as one of the sneakiest top-six tight ends in Fantasy last season and he did it on the back of a whole lot of volume -- over 100 targets. Volume is the name of the game and bullish Fantasy managers believe he could be in line for even more targets in 2021 given the lack of talent on the Lions' depth chart a wide receiver. I remain skeptical for a slew of reasons that include the downgrade from Matt Stafford to Jared Goff, the lack of rapport he has with his new QB, a new offensive system that should stymie the offense at first and Hockenson's overall athletic profile. My colleagues, including Heath Cummings (as you'll see below), are more bullish on Hockenson heading into 2021 with Detroit.
NFLnbcsportsedge.com

Is it T.J. Hockenson's Time to Shine?

Special Offer: Get an edge on draft day with our 2021 Draft Guide that is packed with hundreds of player profiles, rankings for various formats, projections, tiers, mock drafts, custom scoring, our ADP Trend Report tool and more. And don't forget to use promo code PRESEASON15 to get 15% off annual subscriptions, but act fast because this offer ends Wednesday, September 8. Click here to learn more!
NFLMLive.com

T.J. Hockenson now the only tight end on Lions’ roster after Darren Fells cut

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions had zero kickers when they set their initial 53-man roster. A day later, they have seven receivers and just one tight end after yet more roster adjustments. Let’s get weird. The Lions announced on Wednesday afternoon they’ve claimed kicker Austin Seibert and receiver Khadarel...
