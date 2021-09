More than 20 years before bowl-winning quarterbacks Mike Teel and Gary Nova came along, and several decades before Rutgers Hall of Famers Frank Burns and Rich Policastro starred in the late 1940s and 1960s, respectively, there was Scott Erney. Rutgers’ dominant quarterback of the late 1980s, Erney might not have had the dual-threat capability of fellow Hall of Fame inductee Ray Lucas, or the arm strength of other future NFL quarterbacks such as Mike McMahon and Tom Savage. But, he was a major part of something that hadn’t been done since 1918 and hasn’t been done since 1988.