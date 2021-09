As the delta variant drives a surge in hospitalizations across the South, doctors say they’re seeing an unprecedented number of pregnant women critically ill with COVID-19. "None of us has ever seen this magnitude of really, really sick women at one time," said Dr. Akila Subramaniam, an associate professor at the University of Alabama’s Birmingham Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine. Subramaniam and her colleagues estimate a tripling — or even quadrupling — of pregnant patients hospitalized with COVID-19.