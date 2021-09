Whenever a company boosts its dividend payout, the investment world takes notice. That’s because a dividend increase can signal to investors that the company is increasing its cash flows and is in sound financial shape. On the other hand, it might mean that a company is shifting its strategy away from growth in order to distribute more profits to long-term shareholders. Regardless of the exact reason behind a dividend boost, income investors should always be on the lookout for companies that have recently raised their dividends to capture a better dividend yield and potentially add shares of a stock that is more attractive to new shareholders.