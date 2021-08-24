Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rising Sun, IN

Daniel Mark Combs

registerpublications.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Mark Combs, 64, of Rising Sun, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at his home. Dan was born in Batesville, Indiana, on Sept. 19, 1956, a son of the late Mary (Chapin) Combs and Samuel Combs. He was a graduate of Moores Hill High School. Dan married Chris (Klootwyk) Combs on Nov. 23, 1996. Dan and Chris were married nearly 25 years until his passing. Dan was a skilled automotive technician and operated Dan's Auto in Dillsboro, Indiana, for several years, retiring in 2011. He also enjoyed working on and riding motorcycles. He was a talented musician and entertained local crowds through the years. Many will remember him from the Connections and Pryme Tyme bands. Dan could not only play the guitar, but was an expert at repairing them as well. As Dan's life took on a slower pace in the last years, his focus turned to his grandsons. He loved taking them fishing and cherished every moment spent with them.

www.registerpublications.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Dillsboro, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
City
Washington, IN
City
Rising Sun, IN
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
City
Batesville, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#Cancer#Moores Hill High School#Connections#Markland Funeral Home#Marklandfuneralhome Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Guitar
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Biden rips 'extreme' new Texas abortion law

President Biden said on Wednesday the Texas law that went into effect overnight banning abortions at six weeks “blatantly violates the constitutional right established under Roe v. Wade,” adding that it will "significantly impair" women’s access to health care. “Today, Texas law SB8 went into effect. This extreme Texas law...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas election bill barrels toward final passage

Texas Republicans passed a restrictive voting bill out of the state House on Tuesday, after a monthslong battle with Democrats who fled the legislature repeatedly to try and block the bill. The bill still needs one final vote in the Senate before heading to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy