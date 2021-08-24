Daniel Mark Combs, 64, of Rising Sun, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at his home. Dan was born in Batesville, Indiana, on Sept. 19, 1956, a son of the late Mary (Chapin) Combs and Samuel Combs. He was a graduate of Moores Hill High School. Dan married Chris (Klootwyk) Combs on Nov. 23, 1996. Dan and Chris were married nearly 25 years until his passing. Dan was a skilled automotive technician and operated Dan's Auto in Dillsboro, Indiana, for several years, retiring in 2011. He also enjoyed working on and riding motorcycles. He was a talented musician and entertained local crowds through the years. Many will remember him from the Connections and Pryme Tyme bands. Dan could not only play the guitar, but was an expert at repairing them as well. As Dan's life took on a slower pace in the last years, his focus turned to his grandsons. He loved taking them fishing and cherished every moment spent with them.