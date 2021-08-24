Wallet Whisked Away From Panera Bread! Help Us Catch This Credit Card Crook!
At 12:30 p.m., on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021, unknown person/s stole a wallet from a person eating lunch at Panera Bread at 2092 Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township. The depicted female was later observed inside the Target at 1589 Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township, using credit cards from the stolen wallet. In total, the depicted female made $928.81 worth of fraudulent purchases. Any person knowing the identity of the depicted female should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking "Submit a Tip" below.lancaster.crimewatchpa.com
