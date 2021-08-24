Table Talk: August 24–30

Costco is open! Plus, tomato season is upon us. Oh boy! Springfield’s been waiting for this. First it was a wish: “Wouldn’t it be cool if we had a Costco?” Then it was speculation: “I heard we might be getting a Costco!” Then, for the longest time, it was anticipation as we watched the building go up: “When is it going to open?!” Well, last week Costco finally had its ribbon cutting and grand opening. You can read our blog about the warehouse store’s arrival in Springfield, or view some videos of the opening day rush on Instagram. Now, what’s on your shopping list?