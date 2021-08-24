Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, OR

Table Talk: August 24–30

417mag.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCostco is open! Plus, tomato season is upon us. Oh boy! Springfield’s been waiting for this. First it was a wish: “Wouldn’t it be cool if we had a Costco?” Then it was speculation: “I heard we might be getting a Costco!” Then, for the longest time, it was anticipation as we watched the building go up: “When is it going to open?!” Well, last week Costco finally had its ribbon cutting and grand opening. You can read our blog about the warehouse store’s arrival in Springfield, or view some videos of the opening day rush on Instagram. Now, what’s on your shopping list?

www.417mag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
Springfield, OR
Food & Drinks
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
State
Missouri State
City
Springfield, OR
Springfield, OR
Lifestyle
City
Lebanon, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rainbow Trout#Local Honey#Honey Bees#Food Drink#Instagram#Grillhouse##Catfish Bbq#Express Foods#Tomato Tomahto One#First Prairie Pie#Blue Heron Farm Bakery#Farmers Market Of#Power Bites#London Fog#Ozarks#Pbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

A sharply divided Supreme Court on Wednesday night refused to block a Texas law that bans most abortions, leaving the country’s most restrictive abortion measure intact. Just before midnight, the court denied an emergency request from abortion providers to block the law, issuing a 5-4 ruling with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court's three liberal justices in dissent.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge approves bankruptcy settlement for Purdue Pharma

A federal judge on Wednesday approved a controversial bankruptcy settlement for OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma that would shield the members of the Sackler family who own the company from future opioid-related claims. Judge Robert Drain signed off on the settlement plan during a six-hour bench ruling, setting the stage for...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

AP Explains: Congress asks tech companies for Jan. 6 records

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection has requested that telecommunications and social media companies preserve the personal communications of hundreds of people who may have somehow been connected to the attack. It’s a sweeping public demand from Congress that is rare, if not unprecedented, in its breadth and could put the companies in a tricky position as they balance political and privacy interests.

Comments / 0

Community Policy