Vaccine Optimism Pushes S&P 500, Nasdaq to Fresh Intraday Highs
This week is so far proving to be much better than the last one, as the three major indexes look to extend yesterday's gains. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approval of the Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) Covid-19 vaccine has helped to abate some variant-relates fears, with travel stocks enjoying this newfound optimism. The Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) and S&P 500 Index (SPX) are sporting solid gains this afternoon, after earlier nabbing fresh intraday highs, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) sits firmly in the black midday.www.schaeffersresearch.com
