Vaccine Optimism Pushes S&P 500, Nasdaq to Fresh Intraday Highs

Stock futures are just below breakeven this morning, as the major benchmarks look to wrap up the month of August with gains. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) are pointed slightly lower, though both indexes are eyeing wins for the month. And while S&P 500 Index (SPX) futures are inching lower as well, the latter is looking to score its seventh-straight monthly gain, while standing at record levels. Elsewhere, investors are sighing with relief as America's longest war comes to an end, after the Pentagon announced the U.S. completed evacuation efforts at Kabul airport.