Carrollton, OH

Amiee N. (Postlewaite) Griffeth, 43

By Free Press Standard
freepressstandard.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmiee N. (Postlewaite) Griffeth, 43, of Carrollton, passed away at 5:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 at Cleveland Clinic Hospital surrounded by her family, following a month-long battle with COVID-19. She was a 1996 graduate of Carrollton High School, where she went on to marry her high school sweetheart, DJ Griffeth. After high school she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Walsh University, and she was a RN for 20 years at Aultman Hospital until her death. She was a member of Carrollton Church of God. She was passionate about spending time with her family and friends on her boat which she enjoyed on Atwood Lake. She loved animals. Amiee never met a stranger, if she walked into a room of 100 strangers, she would leave with 100 friends. Amiee went out of her way to find adventure every chance she got, while taking along whoever would go with her. She was a leader and an advocate for anyone that had a need.

freepressstandard.com

