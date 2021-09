The powerhouse emo quintet MAYDAY PARADE release their brand-new single, “Bad At Love,” via Rise Records. Listen HERE and watch the music video below. Shot in California and directed by Katharine White, the accompanying visual shows a couple at a turning point in their relationship. Emotional vignettes of their journey are shown on television screens in an otherwise empty home, matching the mood of the song. The new single, which premiered on KROQSunday, August 15, is a stark contrast to the recently-released anthemic track “Kids of Summer,” which was written about the band’s carefree summers on the Van’s Warped Tour. Both songs are just a small taste of more music coming soon on the horizon.