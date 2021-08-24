State Parks works with partners to create mural at City of Rocks
FAYWOOD, N.M. – The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department, State Parks Division (State Parks) recently partnered with the New Mexico Economic Development Department's Outdoor Recreation Division (ORD), the Western New Mexico University Outdoor Program (WNMU), and the Youth Mural Program (YMP) to create an outdoor mural at City of Rocks State Park in southwestern New Mexico. The project was funded through the ORD Outdoor Equity Grant which aims to engage low-income youth in nature-based outdoor recreation activities and provide education about climate and the environment.www.demingheadlight.com
