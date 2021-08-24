Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oswego, NY

Mayor Barlow Announces 9/11 Remembrance Events In Oswego

By Contributor
Posted by 
Oswego County Today
Oswego County Today
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow, announced today, a morning of events commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the United States of America. When President George W. Bush, on September 4, 2002, proclaimed September 11, 2002 as the first Patriot Day, he asked Americans to do two things. He asked that we “celebrate” Patriot’s Day in America by volunteering, contributing to an organization or cause important to you, to go out of your way to help others, and to do something, anything, to make your community a better place.

oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oswego, NY
Government
City
Oswego, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Randy Griffin
Person
Billy Barlow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Americans#Ems Personnel#Team Red#Blue#Police Recruits#Police Department#Emergency Personnel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Fulton, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

City Of Fulton, Carpenters Local 277 Announce 2021 ‘Fulton Forward Beautification Blitz’

FULTON – Mayor Deana Michaels today announced a fall 2021 “Fulton Forward Beautification Blitz” in collaboration with Carpenters Local 277. The project will help clean up and beautify various areas of the city. In the months of September through November, local members of the union will work throughout the city cleaning up trash in neighborhoods, sprucing up parks, helping local organizations with small projects and volunteering at the Fulton Fall Fest scheduled for October 9.
Central Square, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

ConnextCare Expands Services To Central Square

CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – ConnextCare is announcing the opening of a new office located in Central Square, New York. The new site will offer primary care and mental health services. ConnextCare is a Federally Qualified Health Center currently operating 6 health centers and 7 School Based Health Centers throughout Oswego...
Oswego County, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Katko, Oswego County Advocates, Officials Invite Central New Yorkers To Participate In Public Comment Period For Fort Ontario Study

OSWEGO— Standing at Fort Ontario with Oswego County advocates and elected officials, U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24) today encouraged Central New Yorkers to participate in the public comment period for the National Park Service’s (NPS) Fort Ontario Study. This study is evaluating Fort Ontario’s national significance as well as its...
Fulton, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

City Of Fulton To Make Foster Park More Accessible

FULTON – The City of Fulton is pleased to announce a transformational project at Foster Park. In collaboration with Fulton Sunrise Rotary, the city helped provide data to support a grant submission by the local rotarian group. The city received notice in mid August that the grant was awarded to Fulton Sunrise Rotary for the addition of handicap accessible features allowing all to enjoy the park.
Albany, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Governor Hochul Announces New Measures To Combat COVID-19 Delta Variant

ALBANY, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul today announced new measures to combat the COVID-19 Delta variant and updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating the virus. Speaking at the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine, the Governor announced she will be working with localities, the state health department and the Public Health and Health Planning Council in the days ahead to put in place mandatory weekly COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated public and charter school employees, and to establish a vaccination requirement for all staff at state-regulated facilities and congregate settings.
Albany, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Barclay: Statement On Special Session To Extend New York’s Eviction Moratorium

Statement from Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay. “As Gov. Hochul and Majority Leaders consider a special session this week, they should be reminded that our immediate next step must be to fix a broken rent-relief program and demand the Office of Temporary Disability Assistance (OTDA) do the job it has thus far failed to achieve. We’ve heard promises to that end, but it’s time to see results.
Oswego, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Oswego Speedway Presents Trivia Night To Benefit United Way

OSWEGO – Get your thinking caps out and get to the track for a fun-filled new event at Classic Weekend!. Oswego Speedway is holding a Trivia Night on Thursday, September 2 at 7 p.m. to benefit United Way. Hosted by Bearded Trivia, the event is open to everyone and offers race enthusiasts and trivia fans a trip down memory lane with the theme of Speedway history.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

CNY Company Specializing In Medical Care, COVID-19 Compliance On Movie Sets Creates Scholarships For Students In OCC’s New Paramedic Programs

SYRACUSE, NY – Students entering Onondaga Community College’s new Paramedic certificate and degree programs are eligible to receive new scholarships thanks to a generous donation from CineMedics CNY, a local company which specializes in medical care and COVID compliance on movie sets across the country. The COVID testing protocols they...
Fulton, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Fulton Mayor Shares Plan To Tear Down Dangerous House

FULTON – On Friday, Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels shared the news that an old house is set to be torn down after “years of concern.”. The house in question is on the corner of Rt. 481 and State Street and currently has its windows boarded up. In a Facebook post, the mayor made note that construction will begin soon and drivers may need to consider that in their travel plans.
Fulton, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Over 80 Vendors Sign Up For Fulton Fall Festival

FULTON – Fulton’s Fall Festival “Cider and Sweaters” has over 80 vendors signed up for the day. There will be live music, food, crafts, art, makeup, lotions, candles, essential oils, games and more. The bands for the day start with Fish Creek Rodeo and end with Max. There will be a Bounce House, G&G Animal Show, The Bubble Man, and a Magician.
Oswego, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Barlow’s Budget Sets Focus On Marina, Parks

OSWEGO – At last Monday’s Common Council meeting, Mayor Billy Barlow unveiled his proposed budget for 2022. The budget boasts no tax increases and an increased focus on the marina, parks and other waterfront areas. Perhaps the most important aspect of the budget is two-fold, as there is no tax...
Oswego County, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Dan Manka: The Oswego County Creed

I am a citizen of Oswego County, therefore I am a citizen of New York and the United States. I enjoy the beautiful lakes, waterways, forests, and farms of my county. I acknowledge the significance of the agriculture, tourism, and transportation industries that greatly influence the economy of our area. I am pleased that our local history can be seen at Fort Ontario and in our museums. I enjoy viewing our West Pierhead Lighthouse from various locations in Oswego.
Oswego, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Friends Of Camp Hollis Receives $25,000 Grant

OSWEGO – The Friends of Camp Hollis is pleased to announce that they are the recipient of a $25,000 grant from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation. “This grant will help us tremendously to build a new playground at the Camp Hollis site in the town of Oswego,” said Aimee Glerum, Treasurer of the Friends of Camp Hollis. “Public support for our fundraising of this project has been wonderful and this generous grant from the Shineman Foundation means so much to our board members as we continue toward our goal.”
Oswego, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

OCO Cancer Prevention Program Brings Sun Safety To Charles E. Gallagher Fort Pool

OSWEGO – The Charles E. Gallagher Pool at Fort Ontario is a popular destination for children and families, in Oswego, and offers plenty of fun and sun. To ensure that visitors to the pool can safely enjoy the sunshine, the City of Oswego recently implemented a policy that promotes sun safety behaviors in children, families, and visitors to outdoor recreation settings; creates environmental supports to avoid visitor overexposure to the sun; and provides key sun safety education to visitors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy