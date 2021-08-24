Mayor Barlow Announces 9/11 Remembrance Events In Oswego

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow, announced today, a morning of events commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the United States of America. When President George W. Bush, on September 4, 2002, proclaimed September 11, 2002 as the first Patriot Day, he asked Americans to do two things. He asked that we “celebrate” Patriot’s Day in America by volunteering, contributing to an organization or cause important to you, to go out of your way to help others, and to do something, anything, to make your community a better place.