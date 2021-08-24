Scavenger Hunt Item Locations

Much like its predecessor, Psychonauts 2 has a scavenger hunt to partake in while exploring its hub worlds. Well, technically it’s “mission critical asset retrieval” according to Norma, the intern that assigns it to you, but Raz easily sees what it really is. The reward for completing the scavenger hunt? Raz’s old clothes, which were taken from him in a hazing prank. Not to mention you get to move up a PSI rank, getting you ever closer to the coveted Rank 102. The items aren’t that hard to find, since most of them will be emitting a glowing aura, but there are still a few that can be a bit hard to miss or forget about, not to mention a few you can only find in the post-game. As such, please allow this guide to serve as your little cheat sheet when it comes to completing the hunt, in order of potential accessibility of items. Let’s begin…