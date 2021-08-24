Cancel
Hobbies

Scavenger Hunt Item Locations

To help you on your journey to complete this mission, we've provided a checklist to ensure you get them all.

#Scavenger Hunt
Psychonauts 2 Scavenger Hunt Walkthrough

Scavenger Hunt is an optional quest you can complete in Psychonauts 2. In this, you have to collect a list of Psychonaut items for Norma so that Raz can have his old clothes back. In this Psychonauts 2 walkthrough, we'll list the locations of all these Scavenger Hunt items so that you can complete the quest with ease!
Spiritfarer free Beverly Update releases today, adds a cute owl friend and new features

The second free DLC releases for Spiritfarer today: the Beverly Update. Like the Lily Update before it, the Beverly Update includes a new ally, along with more features and quality of life changes. But who is joining the Spiritfarer crew? Well, obviously, it’s Beverly, a small but unbelievably cute owl friend, who was also one of Stella’s old neighbors. Some of the new items to experience in the update include a radio and magazines with treasure maps.
Recipes

Psychonauts 2: How To Find All Scavenger Hunt Locations | Optional Mission Guide

Very early in Psychonauts 2, you’ll get an optional mission that’s impossible to beat until much later in the game. Your fellow interns will challenge you to a Scavenger Hunt — to find 16 “important” artifacts. Some of these artifacts are extremely difficult to find. You’ll have to perform weird little mini-games or interact with objects you might not even know you can interact with. Some are just in the environment, while others have to be found in more creative ways. Finding all 16 can be a huge pain, and if you’re wondering exactly when you’ll be able to get them all, here’s a quick (and complete) list of all their locations.
Video Games

Scavenger Hunt

Scavenger Hunt items can only be found in the non-mind parts of the game, often in an area that relates to the item (e.g. Day-Old Sushi may be in a place that's associated with food). We recommend reading each item description to get a clue on where to search for them.
Video Games

Psychonauts 2 Scavenger Hunt Guide

Much like its predecessor, Psychonauts 2 has a scavenger hunt to partake in while exploring its hub worlds. Well, technically it's "mission critical asset retrieval" according to Norma, the intern that assigns it to you, but Raz easily sees what it really is. The reward for completing the scavenger hunt? Raz's old clothes, which were taken from him in a hazing prank. Not to mention you get to move up a PSI rank, getting you ever closer to the coveted Rank 102. The items aren't that hard to find, since most of them will be emitting a glowing aura, but there are still a few that can be a bit hard to miss or forget about, not to mention a few you can only find in the post-game. As such, please allow this guide to serve as your little cheat sheet when it comes to completing the hunt, in order of potential accessibility of items. Let's begin…

