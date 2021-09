CloudAge, a new semi-legacy game from Alexander Pfister, the designer of games like Great Western Trail, Port Royal, and Broom Service, is a medium-weight game with the setup of a much heavier game. I think that’s going to be an obstacle to get it to the table for new players. The game itself isn’t that complex, and the finite number of turns means once you start playing, it’s not as long as the number of parts and long rule book might lead you to believe.