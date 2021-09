The Fortnite mission kit and jammer locations outside the IO base are what you need to kick off the set of legendary quests for this week, as the action focuses on the Corny Complex bunker while the fight against the alien invaders escalates further. Once you open the mission kit, you'll need to place the jammer you receive in the same Fortnite match in order for it to count, but with guards and other players swarming the area you don't have much time to hunt down those items. That's why we're here to help, so if you need to know where the Fortnite mission kit and jammers are then read on for the details.