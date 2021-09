Florida State football began week three of fall practice as they hit the practice fields on Tuesday morning. After practice, wide receivers coach Ron Dugans met with the media to discuss the development of his group. On the wideouts, he said, “I’ve been excited with some of the steps we’ve taken at that position. Did a really good job the couple days before the scrimmage. Guys are growing up, guys are trying to lead vocally and by example. It’s been really good to see those guys gel together and hold each other accountable.”