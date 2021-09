KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dillon Raffurty says winning races is always fun. Winning them in a car you helped build is even better. From Kansas City, Mo., the national STARS Mod Lite point leader already owns 22 feature victories so far this season. He’ll be racing for even bigger and better accomplishments in September, starting at the IMCA Speedway Motors Super Nationals fueled by Casey’s at Iowa’s Boone Speedway.