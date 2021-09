Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming game, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and meet Grand Unifier Raker, the leader of the Universal Church of Truth, a mysterious organization intent on bringing their so-called "Promise" to the whole galaxy. Self-righteousness ain't gonna fly with the Guardians of the Galaxy. Will they live up to their name? Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is coming soon with ray-traced reflections and NVIDIA DLSS. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is coming October 26, 2021, to PC and streaming via GeForce NOW, as well as PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version for Nintendo Switch is also coming on October 26.