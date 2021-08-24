Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Muscatine, IA

Muscatine man charged with indecent exposure

By KWQC Staff
KWQC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine man was charged with five counts of indecent exposure following incidents on the Muscatine High School property Monday. Muscatine police received a report Monday that a man was exposing himself to female students, police said in a media release. The man, later identified as Jacob Morales, 35, left the high school property in a vehicle prior to officers arriving. His description was relayed to officers, according to the release.

www.kwqc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Government
Muscatine, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Muscatine, IA
Muscatine, IA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indecent Exposure#Kwqc#Muscatine High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy