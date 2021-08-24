Muscatine man charged with indecent exposure
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine man was charged with five counts of indecent exposure following incidents on the Muscatine High School property Monday. Muscatine police received a report Monday that a man was exposing himself to female students, police said in a media release. The man, later identified as Jacob Morales, 35, left the high school property in a vehicle prior to officers arriving. His description was relayed to officers, according to the release.www.kwqc.com
