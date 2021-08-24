Cancel
Video Games

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is Now Available

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCold Iron Studios’ Aliens: Fireteam Elite is out now for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5 and PC. To celebrate its launch, a new trailer has been released which highlights the high-octane action that players can expect. Check it out below. Set several years after the original trilogy, the...

gamingbolt.com

Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

No More Heroes 3 is Now Available

Grasshopper Manufacture’s No More Heroes 3, the first mainline title in the franchise in over a decade, is out now for Nintendo Switch. Following his exile from Santa Destroy, Travis Touchdown returns to combat a group of intergalactic assassins led by Prince FU. This involves Ranked Battles and lots of little chores to earn the money to enter. Check out the release trailer below.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Assetto Corsa Competizione Releases February 24th 2022 for Xbox Series X/S, PS5

Kunos Simulazioni’s Assetto Corsa Competizione has a proper release date for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Instead of later this year, it’s out on February 24th 2022 and will provide support for up to 60 FPS performance. Liveries from the 2021 GT World Challenge season and private lobbies for multiplayer are also coming. Check out the trailers below to see the game in action, courtesy of IGN.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Elden Ring Includes Map Markers and Platforming, New Screenshots Revealed

New previews for FromSoftware’s Elden Ring have started going live along with four new images. The Game Awards creator Geoff Keighley tweeted out the screenshots and confirmed that the game was on track for its release in January 2022. Check them out below. Meanwhile, Polygon provided some interesting new details...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch Gets Over 19 Minutes Of Gameplay

Next month will see the release of F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch. The metroidvania-styled game sees you in a world of anthropomorphic animals who live under an oppression regime. Rayton, a rabbit whose friend is kidnapped by said regime, dons the F.I.S.T., a mech suit that consists of a giant robot arm, from his rebel fighter days. It’s an interesting looking title, and much like you’d expect from these types of games, there’s multiple weapons and gadgets to play with. Now we have nearly 20 minutes of gameplay showing just that.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Hitman 3 – Season of Gluttony Trailer Teases New Suit, Shotgun, and More

IO Interactive has been keeping Hitman fans busy since Hitman 3’s launch earlier this year, with the Seven Deadly Sins post-launch roadmap delivering new seasonal content on a regular basis. So far, we’ve gone through four of the planned seven seasons – Greed, Pride, Sloth, and Lust – and the fifth season is almost upon as well.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Launch Trailer Outlines Various Possible Choices

Owlcat Games’ Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is out next week on PC and sees the player venturing to the Worldwound to tackle demonic forces. Much has been made about leading the crusade and facing down the forces of darkness but what if there was a different path? The new launch trailer seems to indicate the possibility of allying with less savvy forces.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Lost Judgment Could be Getting a Demo Soon

Lost Judgment has looked impressive in all that we’ve seen of it so far, and chances are, as we edge closer to its launch, if you’re a fan of the series, you’ve already decided whether or not you’re going to play it (you probably are, right?). If, however, you’re still on the fence about it, it looks like you might soon get a chance to test the game out and see if it’s worth jumping in.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Jurassic World Evolution 2 Shows 10 Minutes of New Gameplay

We’ve been seeing a lot of Jurassic World Evolution 2 gameplay of late, with Frontier Developments doling out details on various improvements the upcoming dinosaur park management simulator is making over its predecessor. If you want even more gameplay footage to look at, there’s some of it for you right here.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Sega Atlus Stream Confirmed for TGS 2021

Tokyo Game Show will be kicking off in a little over a month, and Sega has confirmed that Atlus will have a dedicated stream during the online event. The stream will begin on October 1, the day after Tokyo Game Show kicks off, and will last until October 3 alongside the rest of TGS.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Faith of Danschant: Hereafter Is Shaping Up to Be A Stunning Action RPG

The games industry seems to be going through some sort of a larger shift in focus from traditional single-player releases to live-service titles which continually rake in revenue for dozens of months. The live service format was once limited to studios that were considered to be the cream of the industry, but better technology has made it more approachable for even smaller scale AA studios to dabble into this genre, and games like Tribes of Midgard, Splitgate from 1047 Games, and Rocket League are great examples of this.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Metroid Dread Trailer Showcases New Abilities and Threats, Familiar Bosses

As promised last week, a new trailer is available for Nintendo’s . It showcases some of Samus’s new abilities, including Flash Shift for dashing forwards and backwards. A new called the Storm Missile, which allows for locking on with Free Aim and unleashing a barrage of missiles, is also used for puzzle solving and combat alike.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Mortal Shell: The Virtuous Cycle DLC Review – Rekindled

Last year Mortal Shell made a name for itself for being a Soulslike that did a lot of things right with a couple new twists, though it didn’t quite get out of the shadow of the beast that is the Souls series. From the level design to the lore and the structure, Mortal Shell was and still is clearly influenced heavily by the Souls series, though its hardening and shell systems make it just unique enough to be noteworthy and a recent cult classic. Cold Symmetry has continually given fans free updates, and with the release of The Virtuous Cycle, not only did the game receive another free update if you were quick enough to snag it during its first 5 days on the market, but it adds in an entirely new mode that changes the fundamental way the game is played. The Virtuous Cycle’s addition of a roguelite, along with its new shell and weapon, make it worthwhile for the fans of the game who want a new way to play, but I hesitate to say it adds any value to the game itself for newcomers.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

No More Heroes 3 Is The End Of The Series, Creator Confirms

The No More Heroes 3‘s official Twitter account has revealed that the No More Heroes trilogy is finally over – with the release of the final game today. Originally, No More Heroes 3 was subtitled as FINAL BOUT – All-Out Galactic War, and it’s near impossible to decipher whether this is a joke or not.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

No More Heroes 3 Review – Welcome to the Garden of Madness

If you’re a fan of No More Heroes or creator Goichi Suda’s off-kilter, eccentric works, then all you need to know is that No More Heroes 3 is more of the same recipe that makes these games have such an enduring fan following. As a matter of fact, No More Heroes 3 is easily the best realization of the series’ formula yet, and fans are probably going to enjoy this title and largely agree upon it being the best one in the series. It’s also one of the first full fledged releases in a while to bear the unmistakeable stamp that Suda impresses upon his best works, something that the series hasn’t had to this degree since the very first game – Travis Strikes Again notwithstanding.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Fatal Frame: Maiden Of Black Water Gets Over 50 Minutes Of Gameplay Footage

After years of being in the grave, the Fatal Frame series will rise again with a remaster of the last entry in the series, Maiden of Black Water. Also for the first time in many years, the game will not just be on Nintendo platforms and will once again see itself come to a variety of platforms. The title was originally a Wii U title that released in Japan first and then came to North America and Europe afterward a good while after Japanese launch. Due to all those circumstances, it’d be understandable if you happened to miss it when it came around the first time in 2014. Now you can get a very lengthy look at the game with a new Japanese demo.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

PS Plus September 2021 Games Possibly Leaked – Rumor

A recent rumor has suggested the batch of free September 2021 games for PS4 and PS5 ahead of official announcement, of course. French site Dealabs has unearthed the information, and has been a reliable source of information in the past – adding some credibility to the leaks. The games mentioned...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Saints Row Reboot – 10 New Things We Learned

Saints Row has been on a bit of a hiatus for some time. Even though we got Gat Out of Hell in 2015 and Agents of Mayhem – which is set in the same universe – in 2017, it’s been eight years now since we last got a numbered Saints Row title. At Gamescom, Volition and Deep Silver finally unveiled what’s next for the series- a reboot, titled simply Saints Row, coming out early next year. Prior to the game’s announcement, we had the chance to a virtual reveal event for the media, which was followed by a group Q&A with the development team, and learned plenty about the game in the process. And here, we’re going to talk about the key details that you should know about it.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Doujin RPG ‘7 Girls War’ Gets Western Release Date on PC

Kagura Games announced that they will release the StudioDobby-developed doujin RPG, 7 Girls War, on PC-via Steam and Kagura Store in the west on August 28, 2021. 7 Girls War is set in a world where a legend has been passed down for generations. The story centers around the forbidding of love between a goddess and a human, which saw the wrath of the gods, who tried to destroy humanity. The goddess offered her life to create seven gates, which would split the heavens and earth and save humanity.

