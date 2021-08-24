Cancel
Biden will adhere to Aug. 31 deadline for Afghanistan evacuations, official says

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden will adhere to a self-imposed Aug. 31 deadline in withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan, a top official in the Biden administration confirmed Tuesday. Biden made the decision after consultation with his national security team. Weighing the risks of keeping forces on the ground beyond the deadline, he opted to complete the mission by next Tuesday, which was the deadline he set well before the Taliban completed its takeover of Afghanistan on Aug. 15.

Joe Biden
Afghanistan
