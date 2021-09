QUIET MORNING: All of the rain associated with the remnant circulation of Ida is now well to the north and east of Birmingham, and we have a clean sweep on radar this morning. Look for a mix of sun and clouds today with a high in the mid 80s, but we will mention the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and early tonight as a surface boundary drops into the state from the north. Odds of any one spot getting wet are 40-50 percent, and most of the showers will come from about 3:00 until 10:00 p.m.