Little French Bakery Prepares Authentic French Pastries

Looking for the best macarons in the city? Look no further because Laduree has the fluffiest and authentic macarons that you must check out. I visited Paris a few years ago and discovered Laduree so I was surprised to see a location here in New York City but I am glad I stumbled upon it. Located in Soho, there is an area where you can order all their desserts for a quick grab and go. In the back, there is also a restaurant where you can dine in for lunch and dinner. It has a beautiful garden and dining space which is perfect for Instagram-worthy photo ops. Even the interior of the shop reminds me of Paris since everything is very similar and French-inspired. There are also other locations around the city on Madison Avenue and Hudson Yards but I will be focusing on the Soho location. If you are interested in dining at the restaurant, you must make a reservation online. They also accept walk-ins but are usually booked out since that is a popular location. Laduree is perfect for a girl’s date for afternoon tea, brunch, or even a cute date spot to enjoy the beautiful ambiance. While it is not the cheapest place to visit, their desserts are to die for and you must add Laduree to your list!