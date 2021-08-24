Cancel
LSU will require proof of vaccination or negative COVID PCR test to attend games

By Patrick Conn
The COVID-19 situation around the country is one that is fluid. In an attempt to protect the players, staff, family, and fans the school announced COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming season.

LSU announced on Tuesday that individuals who want to attend games will need proof of vaccination or a negative COVID PCR test. The test will need to come within 72 hours of the game. These protocols are in place for attendees that are 12 years of age or older.

LSU president William F. Tate IV released the following statement on the athletic department’s website:

“As the flagship institution of the state of Louisiana, our foremost responsibility is to ensure the safety of our students, our supporters, and our community,” Tate said. “While we are aware of the diverse perspectives across the nation regarding masks and vaccinations, we must take all reasonable measures to protect our campus and community, not only on gamedays, but long after guests have left Tiger Stadium. The current threat to our lives, our health, and to our medical systems due to COVID-19 is overburdening our hospitals, and we must do our part to stop the spread.” – Per release from LSU

The LSU Tigers will have their first home game of the season on Sept. 11 against McNeese State. The game is set to kick off at 7:00 pm CST at Tiger Stadium.

