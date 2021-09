A week and a half into the new school year, a Macoupin County school district is taking an “adaptive pause” because of an increase in COVID cases. Staunton CUSD 6 alerted families on Thursday that the district would be closed for in-person learning until Aug. 30, including any extracurricular activities. The decision was made under the advisement of the Macoupin County Public Health Department and the Illinois Department of Public Health.