Saints' Marcus Davenport: Three tackles against Jaguars
Davenport totaled three tackles and a quarterback hit during Monday's preseason game against Jacksonville. After putting together a strong performance in the preseason opener, Davenport was noticeably disruptive the entire first half. While the 24-year-old hasn't quite lived up to expectations since New Orleans traded up to make him a first-round pick in 2018, Davenport is healthy and he remains a strong breakout candidate in IDP formats.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0