Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Saints' Marcus Davenport: Three tackles against Jaguars

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Davenport totaled three tackles and a quarterback hit during Monday's preseason game against Jacksonville. After putting together a strong performance in the preseason opener, Davenport was noticeably disruptive the entire first half. While the 24-year-old hasn't quite lived up to expectations since New Orleans traded up to make him a first-round pick in 2018, Davenport is healthy and he remains a strong breakout candidate in IDP formats.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Saints#New Orleans#Idp#American Football#Preseason#Idp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLNBC Sports

Former Saints, Jaguars assistant coach John Pease dies at 77

John Pease, a defensive assistant coach that spent 19 years in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars, passed away on Monday at age 77. “For 11 years, John Pease played an integral role on our coaching staff and developed numerous outstanding players at his position group,” Saints owner Gayle Benson said in a statement. “Not only was he an excellent football coach, but he will also be remembered for his warm and engaging personality, his strong character, and his love for both his players and his family. We will always be grateful for John’s contributions to the Saints. Our prayers are with the Pease family.”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Saints Make Decision On Starting QB For Preseason Game vs. Jaguars

Last weekend, the New Orleans Saints allowed Taysom Hill to run the first-team offense. On Monday night, Jameis Winston will get his chance to show Sean Payton what he can do as the starter. Following last night’s practice, Payton confirmed that Winston will start for the Saints on Monday night...
NFLchatsports.com

Saints roster bubble: Which players helped their case vs. Jaguars?

The next wave of NFL roster cuts is just hours away, meaning the New Orleans Saints must continue to whittle down their depth chart from 85 players to just 80. Next week’s final deadline will see teams trim down to the 53-player limit for the regular season, which raises the pressure on players on the roster bubble across the league.
NFLYardbarker

Jaguars vs. Saints: What to Watch

The New Orleans Saints will host the Jacksonville Jaguars this evening in the second preseason game for both teams. A 17-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the preseason opener came with encouraging signs, but also things on both sides of the ball that will need cleaned up. Here are...
NFLNOLA.com

5 Saints storylines to look for as they host the Jaguars

The regular season is right around the corner, but there’s still much to learn about this New Orleans Saints team. Here are the five main things to keep an eye on when the team takes the field at 7 p.m. Monday in the Caesars Superdome against the Jacksonville Jaguars for its second preseason contest.
NFLchatsports.com

Five questions as the New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars

The New Orleans Saints have consistently found themselves in the limelight over the last few years. But things are different in 2021. Much different in fact, as the team looks to find its next starting quarterback, ideally by the end of this week. 1. Will Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill...
NFLPosted by
UPI News

Jameis Winston leads Saints over Jaguars

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Jameis Winston improved his stock in the New Orleans Saints' quarterback competition with a great performance in a preseason victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Winston completed 9 of 10 passes for 123 yards and two scores in the 23-21 win Monday at Caesars Superdome in New...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Saints get Adam Trautman update after injury vs Jaguars

The New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars game on Monday night was unfortunately filled with injuries. Jaguars rookie Travis Etienne is out for the season, which is a huge blow for them. Saints tight end Adam Trautman also had to be carted off. According to Nick Underhill, there is some...
NFLchatsports.com

Tre'Quan Smith, Payton Turner among Saints inactives vs. Jaguars

The New Orleans Saints will soon kick off at Caesars Superdome against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but not every player on their 85-man roster will see the field. Because teams aren’t required to publish lists of inactive players for the preseason, we’ve had to put this together by scouring the field and sidelines during warmups for those players not dressed in pads and helmets. So don’t be shocked if more players than those listed below end up sitting out of this meaningless exhibition game.
NFLWest Hawaii Today

Winston TDs highlight Saints’ 23-21 preseason win over Jaguars

NEW ORLEANS — Jameis Winston picked opportune moments to let it fly in first NFL start since 2019. Winston completed touchdown passes of 43 and 29 yards to second-year pro Marquez Callaway, and the Saints defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-21 in a preseason game on Monday night. “Everybody knows Jameis...
NFLneworleanssaints.com

New Orleans Saints get allotment of tickets returned from Jaguars

The New Orleans Saints were given an allotment of tickets back from the Jacksonville Jaguars for the Monday, Aug. 23 meeting between the two clubs in the Caesars Superdome, tickets the club supplies on a weekly basis to the opponent and are returned to the club for sale to fans when they are unsold by the visiting team. Seats from this allotment are now available for purchase. Fans can purchase tickets here, in person at the New Orleans Saints ticket office at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center at 5800 Airline Drive in Metairie or by calling (504) 731-1700, Friday until 6 p.m. and Saturday and Monday between 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
NFLwgno.com

Saints tickets available for August 23rd contest against Jaguars

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) The New Orleans Saints were given an allotment of tickets back from the Jacksonville Jaguars for the August 23 meeting between the two clubs in the Caesars Superdome, tickets the club supplies on a weekly basis to the opponent and are returned to the club for sale to fans when they are unsold by the visiting team.
NFLYardbarker

Watch: Jaguars' left tackles got completely pushed around by Saints

Monday night’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints was not a good showcase for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Though they lost by a close margin 23-21, neither Trevor Lawrence nor Gardner Minshew looked great. Travis Etienne got hurt. And it wasn’t until late that the offense came alive. But the...
NFLYardbarker

Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down From Saints Vs. Jaguars

The New Orleans Saints won their second preseason game, a 23-21 home victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. New Orleans rested starters Alvin Kamara, Kwon Alexander, and Marshon Lattimore, along with rookie DE Payton Turner, LB Pete Werner and reserve DT Malcolm Roach. Most of the other starters got at least a few series, in a de facto dress rehearsal for the September 12 opener against Green Bay.

Comments / 0

Community Policy