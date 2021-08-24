Seneca 1st public school in county to require masks
JACKSON TWP — Seneca Valley School District on Monday became the first public school district in Butler County to require masks in school for the upcoming school year. In a 7-2 vote following more than an hour and a half of public comment, the district approved an amendment to the health and safety plan that requires students wear masks while Butler County is in the substantial or high category of local transmission of COVID-19 as defined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.www.cranberryeagle.com
Comments / 0