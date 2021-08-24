Hailey Bieber Shows Support For Justin Bieber's Ex Selena Gomez As Singer Graces The Cover Of Elle Magazine

Hailey Bieber is finally sharing the secret to her perfectly messy waves — and it’s a lot less complicated than you might think. In a new video shared to her YouTube channel, the model took viewers through her entire hair routine for a night out. “This is usually just my go-to when I have the time to do it myself,” she says at the start of the four-and-a-half-minute clip. “If I was like going out for a dinner or going out on date night, this is typically the hair that I’m going to do.”